Some cities and states have taken steps to ban flavored vaping products that are popular with children. But the policies don't directly help children who are already addicted.
There is a school district in Fairfax County, Virginia, that is trying to address that issue. WAMU's Kavitha Cardoza (@KavithaCardoza) reports.
This segment aired on November 28, 2019.
