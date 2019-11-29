Here & Now
There's a rare genetic mutation that triggers testosterone production in boys as young as two years old. It causes what doctors call precocious puberty, or testotoxicosis.
Patrick Burleigh wrote about his experience growing up with the mutation for New York magazine. We talk with him about it in the second of a two-part conversation.
This segment aired on November 29, 2019.
