Here & Now
Korean Peninsula Latest: North Korea Test Fires Two Projectiles10:57Play
North Korea and U.S. diplomatic efforts are still on thin ice after North Korea test fired two projectiles Thursday. Washington refuses to grant relief from sanctions but did postpone joint military exercises with South Korea earlier this month.
For more on the latest in the Korean peninsula, we're joined by Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews), NPR correspondent in Seoul.
This segment aired on November 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news