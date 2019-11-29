London Metropolitan Police ask bystanders for footage of the terrorist attack that unfolded on London Bridge on Friday. Several people were stabbed before the suspect was shot and killed by police.

Also, Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat plans to resign amid political turmoil related to the investigation of the murder of a journalist who helped reveal corruption within his cabinet.

And, Twitter announced it would remove inactive accounts but will delay the process until it figures out how to memorialize those which belong to the deceased. And, a teen posted a video on TikTok that appeared to be a makeup tutorial, but turned out to be a message on China's treatment of Uighur Muslims.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.