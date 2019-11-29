Here & Now
Many Spend An Average Of 50 Days In Nation's Immigrant Detention Centers05:21Play
In the past six years, there have been more that 8,000 cases of solitary confinement in immigrant detention centers across the U.S.
The number has gone down in recent years, but the length of stay in some centers is still on average 50 days. The impacts can last far longer.
Esmy Jimenez (@esmyjimenez) from member station KUOW reports.
This segment aired on November 29, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news