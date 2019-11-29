Your Holiday Movie Guide For After Turkey Day10:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
November 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Marlon James and Daniel Kaluuya speak during A Special Screening of "Queen & Slim." (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Universal)
Marlon James and Daniel Kaluuya speak during A Special Screening of "Queen & Slim." (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Universal)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with John Horn (@JGHorn), host of the KPCC show, "The Frame," about his picks for films to see this Thanksgiving weekend.

Movies Discussed In The Segment:

Escapist Movies:

  • "Ford v. Ferrari"
  • "Frozen 2"
  • "Charlie's Angels"
  • "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Conversation Starters: 

  • "Queen & Slim"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"

Oscar Contenders: 

  • "Marriage Story"
  • "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Bombshell"
  • "The Two Popes"
  • "Parasite"

This segment aired on November 29, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news