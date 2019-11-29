Here & Now
Your Holiday Movie Guide For After Turkey Day10:47Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with John Horn (@JGHorn), host of the KPCC show, "The Frame," about his picks for films to see this Thanksgiving weekend.
Movies Discussed In The Segment:
Escapist Movies:
- "Ford v. Ferrari"
- "Frozen 2"
- "Charlie's Angels"
- "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Conversation Starters:
- "Queen & Slim"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
Oscar Contenders:
- "Marriage Story"
- "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood"
- "The Irishman"
- "Bombshell"
- "The Two Popes"
- "Parasite"
This segment aired on November 29, 2019.
