Montana Gov. Steve Bullock dropped out of the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Monday, just one day after former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak did the same.
Now, 16 Democrats remain in the race.
NPR political reporter Juana Summers (@jmsummers) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson to discuss the latest from the presidential campaign trail.
This segment aired on December 2, 2019.
