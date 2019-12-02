Here & Now
Supreme Court To Take Up 1st Gun Rights Case In A Decade03:42Play
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear gun rights cases for nearly a decade until Monday. The court is set to hear arguments in a case brought by gun rights advocates challenging the laws of New York City and the state, claiming that the laws are so restrictive and therefore unconstitutional.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Emily Bazelon (@emilybazelon) of The New York Times Magazine.
This segment aired on December 2, 2019.
