President Trump flew to London Monday for a NATO conference, but back in Washington, D.C., the impeachment proceedings ramp up.
The House Intelligence Committee has completed their work and will soon release a report summarizing the investigation. Another body, the House Judiciary Committee, will also commence their own hearings this week.
NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) brings us the latest.
This segment aired on December 2, 2019.
