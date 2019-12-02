Trump Heads Abroad As Impeachment Inquiry Escalates In Washington06:09
December 02, 2019
President Trump flew to London Monday for a NATO conference, but back in Washington, D.C., the impeachment proceedings ramp up.

The House Intelligence Committee has completed their work and will soon release a report summarizing the investigation. Another body, the House Judiciary Committee, will also commence their own hearings this week.

NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) brings us the latest.

This segment aired on December 2, 2019.

