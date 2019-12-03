Here & Now
Just weeks after announcing his retirement, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has been fired. Mayor Lori Lightfoot cited an incident in October when Johnson was found asleep in his car at a stop sign.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to WBEZ criminal justice reporter Chip Mitchell (@ChipMitchell1).
This segment aired on December 3, 2019.
