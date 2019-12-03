'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown On Writing A Children's Book With His Son09:27
December 03, 2019
Karamo Beown and his son, Jason Brown. (Raen Badua)
Karamo Brown from "Queer Eye" will join Pizza Hut this Giving Tuesday to kick off a new holiday fundraiser aimed at increasing access to diverse children's books in communities across the country.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Brown about the fundraising event and his new children's book, "I Am Perfectly Designed."

"I Am Perfectly Designed" by Karamo Brown.
This segment aired on December 3, 2019.

