'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown On Writing A Children's Book With His Son
Karamo Brown from "Queer Eye" will join Pizza Hut this Giving Tuesday to kick off a new holiday fundraiser aimed at increasing access to diverse children's books in communities across the country.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Brown about the fundraising event and his new children's book, "I Am Perfectly Designed."
This segment aired on December 3, 2019.
