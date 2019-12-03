Here & Now
The Red-Cockaded Woodpecker May Come Off The Endangered Species List. But Should It?05:45Play
The red-cockaded woodpecker has been on the endangered species list for nearly 50 years. Efforts by conservationists have helped the population of the bird rebound and now the federal government is considering downgrading its endangered status.
But as Molly Samuel (@mollyis) of WABE reports, some say that's a bad idea.
This segment aired on December 3, 2019.
