Citing concerns about a recent digital tax in France, and currency manipulation from Brazil and Argentina, President Trump threatened new tariffs this week, suggesting the trade war is expanding rather than mellowing as analysts argued before Thanksgiving.
Host Robin Young speaks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent.
This segment aired on December 3, 2019.
