December 04, 2019
  • John Daley, CPR
Instagram says it's planning to test hiding likes on some U.S. accounts. The company's head says the idea is to “depressurize” the social media platform and make it “less of a competition.”

One teen's challenges with social media recently went viral, with a Tedx Talk about how to give up your cellphone. But as John Daley (@CODaleyNews) from Colorado Public Radio reports, the reality of going cellphone free was much more complicated.

This segment aired on December 4, 2019.

