Here & Now
How New Orleans Reduced Homelessness By 90% Since Hurricane Katrina09:26Play
New Orleans is one city that has made progress reducing homelessness in the past 15 years. After Hurricane Katrina, the number of homeless in New Orleans more than doubled. Since then, the city managed to reduce homelessness by 90%.
We revisit our conversation with Martha Kegel, executive director of Unity New Orleans, about the city's ongoing efforts to reduce homelessness.
This segment aired on December 4, 2019.
The Fight To Reduce Homelessness
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news