New Details Revealed About Purdue Pharma's OxyContin Marketing Strategy05:48
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Newly released documents obtained by our partners at STAT show that Purdue Pharma employees and outside parties expressed concern over the drug maker's role in the opioid crisis. The company produces the highly addictive opioid OxyContin.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest update from STAT reporter Casey Ross (@caseymross).

This segment aired on December 4, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news