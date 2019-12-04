Here & Now
Newly released documents obtained by our partners at STAT show that Purdue Pharma employees and outside parties expressed concern over the drug maker's role in the opioid crisis. The company produces the highly addictive opioid OxyContin.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest update from STAT reporter Casey Ross (@caseymross).
This segment aired on December 4, 2019.
