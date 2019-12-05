Here & Now
Eiffel Tower, High-Speed Trains Shut Down As France Strikes04:02Play
The Eiffel Tower shut down, France's vaunted high-speed trains stood still and teachers walked off the job on Thursday as unions launched nationwide strikes and protests over the government's plan to overhaul the retirement system.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Sophie Pedder (@peddersophie), Paris bureau chief for The Economist.
This segment aired on December 5, 2019.
