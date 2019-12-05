The United Nations' special rapporteur on torture is accusing the United Kingdom of "outright contempt" of the rights of its prisoner, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Nils Melzer (@NilsMelzer) said in November that Assange showed “all the symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture." More than 60 doctors signed an open letter backing those claims based on Melzer's report.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Melzer, the United Nations' special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.