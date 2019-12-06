Here & Now
Veteran Chicago Improv Comic Debuts TV Comedy Loosely Based On Her Life05:49Play
Abby McEnany, a fixture of the Chicago improv scene, has a new TV comedy that she wrote and stars in.
"Work in Progress" premieres on Showtime this Sunday. It's about a fictionalized version of McEnany as she wrestles with mental illness and strikes up a relationship with a transgender man.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) discusses how the show quietly — and hilariously — subverts expectations about queer characters.
This segment aired on December 6, 2019.
