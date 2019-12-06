It's been nearly one year since President Trump signed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, making it legal to grow industrial hemp in the U.S. for the first time in more than 50 years. There's been a steep learning curve for some farmers as they figure out how to grow and process the low-THC version of the cannabis plant.

Liz Reid (@WESALiz) from member station WESA visited one of them at their warehouse in western Pennsylvania.