Here & Now
Unpopular But Unbowed: Jeremy Corbyn's Rise In The U.K.'s Labour Party And His Left-Wing Pitch To Voters09:39Play
With just under a week to the U.K. elections, Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party falls short in the polls behind Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Corbyn is the most unpopular opposition leader since the 1970s.
How did he get that way despite the relative popularity of his ideas?
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Steven Fielding (@PolProfSteve), professor of British politics at the University of Nottingham.
This segment aired on December 6, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news