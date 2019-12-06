Gentrification has touched cities across the United States, from New York and the Bay Area, to Pittsburgh and Albuquerque.

The rapid transformation of some urban neighborhoods has become an incendiary cultural topic, attracting fierce opposition from anti-gentrification activists.

But Matthew Schuerman, author of “Newcomers: Gentrification and Its Discontents,” has looked at the decades-long trajectory of gentrification and argues in his book that it’s not an inherently negative phenomenon — unlike the displacement that accompanies it.

Gentrification is “really just a process by which a neighborhood goes from being, say, a little [below] the median income for the area to above,” he says. “You’ve got to think of it as a neutral phenomenon like gravity, or wind, or rain. They can get you really wet and be really damaging … or if you figure out how to harness those elements, then you can actually, maybe, turn it into something to your benefit.”

His book details the roots of gentrifications across New York, Chicago and San Francisco, from the community organizations that fought to preserve buildings in old neighborhoods to the government officials that saw the forces of gentrification converging on their cities and kept the door open for an infusion of cash.

Schuerman says he starts his history of gentrification in the late 1950s “because that’s when this group of people in Brooklyn Heights really were self-conscious about wanting to live in the city” rather than follow their white counterparts to the suburbs.

Those urbanites opposed urban renewal, the wholesale demolition of slums and subsequent replacement with large, concrete buildings. They also saw themselves as “pioneers” who were “civilizing the urban frontier,” Schuerman notes.

“And I don’t think they realized at the time how racist that might sound to people,” he says. “But I think looking back on it, we really question that sort of language and that attitude, as if these neighborhoods were not good neighborhoods or functional neighborhoods beforehand.”

Interview Highlights

On the focus on preservation by early gentrifiers

“They wanted to restore the buildings. They thought differently sometimes about the neighborhoods, although some of them really appreciated the diversity, the vibrancy that they found in these city neighborhoods as well. It almost became a problem, though, too much of a good thing, as the gentrifiers moved into these neighborhoods, sort of overwhelmed them. And then many, many years later have started to push people out.”

On the role of city leaders in the early stages of gentrification

“They were pretty hands off about it. And that's what's interesting, is that it's more a question of what they didn't do as opposed to what they did. A lot of the problems with urban renewal, for example, or where people placed public housing in this country have to do with things that public policymakers, government leaders did. But [with gentrification] it was more that some mayors saw this coming ... and they thought, 'This is fantastic. It doesn't take any public money at all. People are reviving the city on their own.'”

On gentrification in Chicago, including the “Cabrini Green” housing project

“There are plenty of examples in Chicago where gentrification did happen in sort of the more traditional way, where you have an old neighborhood like Old Town or Lincoln Park, Wicker Park, etcetera, [where] people move in [and] privately renovate it. But I wanted to look at what happens when you take an entire public housing complex and you try to, in essence, gentrify it. [City leaders] didn't use that name. They didn't see it as gentrifying it. They wanted to break up that concentrated poverty. They were trying to solve a problem and undo all the mistakes of the past. But they sort of used the spirit of gentrification and the dynamic of it basically by moving a lot of low-income people out of there to other places and then inviting middle- and upper-middle-income people in. And the most amazing thing is just that these class lines persisted even when people were intentionally integrated with one another. They built these buildings so that there would be no difference in the apartments where they were placed. They all look the same whether they're subsidized for low-income people or whether they were market rate. And nonetheless, these class differences really came out. There has been a lot of tension and resentment since then.”