The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in November, making it a historic low. But that figure does not capture the number of Americans who have given up on finding work.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 15% of men in their prime years aren't working. That's up threefold from 5% in 1968.

Host Peter O'Dowd talks to Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor at Bloomberg News, about why.