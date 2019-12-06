Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Migrant Teens In Detention, TikTok Admits To Suppressing Content, And Youtube Rewind05:00Play
Video obtained by ProPublica reveals how the body of a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant was discovered in his holding cell, contradicting reports from Border Patrol.
Also, TikTok admits to suppressing content from users who are disabled, fat and from the LGBTQ community.
And, Youtube releases its 2019 Rewind video.
Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd talks to Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on December 6, 2019.
