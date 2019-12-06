Video obtained by ProPublica reveals how the body of a 16-year-old Guatemalan migrant was discovered in his holding cell, contradicting reports from Border Patrol.

Also, TikTok admits to suppressing content from users who are disabled, fat and from the LGBTQ community.

And, Youtube releases its 2019 Rewind video.

Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd talks to Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.