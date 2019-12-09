Former Fed Chair Paul Volcker has died at age 92. He had a hand in U.S. economic policy for more than three decades, serving both Democratic and Republican administrations.

He became known for the Volcker Rule, which passed after the financial crisis. The rule generally prohibits banks from making risky speculative bets.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic.