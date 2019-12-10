Activists Demand Urgency At UN Climate Change Conference05:49
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 10, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP25, begins its second week, activists there are taking to the streets, many frustrated by what they call a "lack of urgency" to stop the rising sea levels and greenhouse emissions.

Here & Now takes a closer look at what's happening in Madrid with Lyndal Rowlands (@LyndalRowlands), an adviser to the UN and co-author of the CIVICUS report, "We Will Not Be Silenced: Climate Activism from the Frontlines to the UN."

This segment aired on December 10, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news