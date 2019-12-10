As the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP25, begins its second week, activists there are taking to the streets, many frustrated by what they call a "lack of urgency" to stop the rising sea levels and greenhouse emissions.

Here & Now takes a closer look at what's happening in Madrid with Lyndal Rowlands (@LyndalRowlands), an adviser to the UN and co-author of the CIVICUS report, "We Will Not Be Silenced: Climate Activism from the Frontlines to the UN."