Here & Now
A Historical Look At Articles Of Impeachment09:44Play
On Tuesday morning, House investigators unveiled articles of impeachment against President Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Host Robin Young speaks with Julian Zelizer (@julianzelizer), professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, about this moment in the country's history.
This segment aired on December 10, 2019.
