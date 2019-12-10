Here & Now
Pelosi Announces Free Trade Deal With Mexico And Canada03:47Play
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is known as NAFTA 2.0.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a break from impeachment proceedings to announce Democrats and Republicans are prepared to ratify it, likely before the end of the year.
Host Robin Young gets the latest from NPR business correspondent Jim Zarroli (@JimZarroli).
This segment aired on December 10, 2019.
