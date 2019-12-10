Pelosi Announces Free Trade Deal With Mexico And Canada03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 10, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is known as NAFTA 2.0.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took a break from impeachment proceedings to announce Democrats and Republicans are prepared to ratify it, likely before the end of the year.

Host Robin Young gets the latest from NPR business correspondent Jim Zarroli (@JimZarroli).

This segment aired on December 10, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news