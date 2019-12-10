Here & Now
Survivors of a powerful volcanic eruption in New Zealand this week ran into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash, and emerged covered in burns.
The harrowing accounts came as some relatives continue to wait for news of their missing loved ones. At least six people are dead.
Host Tonya Mosley speaks with CNN international correspondent Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN).
This segment aired on December 10, 2019.
