Here & Now
Caution Raised On Steroid Injections04:05Play
More than 30 million Americans have osteoarthritis, a chronic condition of the joints that affects mainly older people.
Many patients seek relief from the pain it causes by getting injections of steroids into their hips and knees. Now, a new study is raising concerns about possible complications from those injections.
WBUR's Carey Goldberg (@goldbergcarey) reports.
This segment aired on December 11, 2019.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news