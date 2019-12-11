Caution Raised On Steroid Injections04:05
December 11, 2019
More than 30 million Americans have osteoarthritis, a chronic condition of the joints that affects mainly older people.

Many patients seek relief from the pain it causes by getting injections of steroids into their hips and knees. Now, a new study is raising concerns about possible complications from those injections.

WBUR's Carey Goldberg (@goldbergcarey) reports.

This segment aired on December 11, 2019.

