December 12, 2019
End of year sports honors are starting to pour in. Time Magazine has named the U.S. Women's Soccer Team its "Athlete Of The Year" and Sports Illustrated selected a member of the team, Megan Rapinoe, as its "Sportsperson Of The Year."

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.

This segment aired on December 12, 2019.

