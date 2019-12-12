Here & Now
End of year sports honors are starting to pour in. Time Magazine has named the U.S. Women's Soccer Team its "Athlete Of The Year" and Sports Illustrated selected a member of the team, Megan Rapinoe, as its "Sportsperson Of The Year."
Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami). He hosts the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment aired on December 12, 2019.
