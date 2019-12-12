This week, U.S. Attorney General William Barr criticized the Department of Justice's report on the FBI investigation of Russian interference into Trump's campaign in 2016.

Barr's statements about the report and his actions over the last few months have been troubling to many, including former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who says in a Washington Post Op-Ed that Barr is unfit to hold his office.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley takes a deeper look at Barr and his role as the nation's chief prosecutor with Andrew Rice (@riceid), contributing editor of New York Magazine. Rice wrote about Barr in his article "Trump's Other Lawyer."