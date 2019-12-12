Here & Now
House Judiciary Committee Debates Articles Of Impeachment09:30Play
The House Judiciary Committee continues to debate two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The first article is abuse of power, the second obstruction of Congress.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade), professor at the University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney appointed by President Obama.
This segment aired on December 12, 2019.
