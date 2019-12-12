This year marks the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death. There have been major exhibitions around the world devoted to his artistic work —from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to the Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace to the Louvre in Paris.

But da Vinci was also a scholar of science and engineering who — as his drawings show us — became obsessed with seeing if man could fly.

Here & Now's Anna Bensted climbed windswept Monte Ceceri near Florence, Italy, to find the spot where the original Renaissance man is said to have tested his flying machines.