Here & Now
Brexit: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
UK Election: Voters Decide The Fate Of Brexit — Again05:16Play
Thursday is election day in the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the early election hoping the results will boost his Conservative Party and give him enough support to get his Brexit deal passed.
Britain is due to leave the European Union on January 31, 2020. Host Lisa Mullins gets the latest with NPR's London correspondent Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt).
This segment aired on December 12, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news