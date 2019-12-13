The Tongass National Forest in southeast Alaska is the largest national forest in the country and the largest temperate rainforest in the world.

The Trump administration is proposing to loosen rules protecting the Tongass by allowing new road building that will likely lead to logging in the forest for the first time in decades.

The Pulitzer Center sent Daniel Grossman (@grossmanmedia) to Prince of Wales Island in Alaska to talk to residents there about the coming changes.