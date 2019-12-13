Conservatives Pound Labour In UK Election06:35
December 13, 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party pounded the opposition Labour Party in Thursday's early election.

Johnson met the Queen this morning to form a new government with the majority he needs to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with David Miliband (@dmiliband), former U.K. foreign secretary and now chief executive at the International Rescue Committee.

This segment aired on December 13, 2019.

