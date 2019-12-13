French union leaders say they're prepared to strike through Christmas if President Emmanuel Macron does not back down on his new pension plan, which among other things, will make people work two years longer before retiring with a full pension.

Macron says he wants to simplify France's pension system and make it more fair, but his plan has sparked the country's biggest strike in decades.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR correspondent Eleanor Beardsley (@ElBeardsley) in Paris.