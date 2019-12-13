Inmates Grow Sagebrush In Wyoming04:20
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 13, 2019
  • Cooper McKim, Wyoming Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

Sagebrush is a keystone species in Western states. It's critical to hundreds of plants and animals — providing habitat, nutrients and shade.

But it's not doing well. Wyoming has been using the same method for decades to try and regrow sagebrush with minimal success. Experts are now trying a new strategy and it's one that also benefits the state's prisons.

Wyoming Public Radio's Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) explains.

This segment aired on December 13, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news