Sagebrush is a keystone species in Western states. It's critical to hundreds of plants and animals — providing habitat, nutrients and shade.
But it's not doing well. Wyoming has been using the same method for decades to try and regrow sagebrush with minimal success. Experts are now trying a new strategy and it's one that also benefits the state's prisons.
Wyoming Public Radio's Cooper McKim (@coopermckim) explains.
This segment aired on December 13, 2019.
