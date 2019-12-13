It's been a "wild" year for soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

The 34-year-old was named Sports Illustrated's "Sportsperson of the Year," making her the fourth woman to win the award unaccompanied in its 66-year history.

On the field, Rapinoe's a force to be reckoned with: The team captain led the U.S. Women's National Team to its fourth World Cup title this summer.

Off the field, she gained celebrity in 2019 for her activism fighting for equal pay and LGBTQ rights, while also facing criticism for her refusal to meet with President Trump after the championship win.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd caught up with Rapinoe on the sidelines of the Massachusetts Conference for Women.