The race for the 2020 Democratic nomination is laying bare a generational divide among Democrats.
Younger voters are skewing more progressive and backing candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, while many of those young voters are not excited about South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic.
This segment aired on December 16, 2019.
