December 16, 2019
The House is poised to impeach President Trump in a vote this week after the Judiciary Committee approved two articles in party-line votes. Democrats expect some moderates in the party to vote against the articles of impeachment.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Danny Weiss (@danny_weiss1), former chief of staff to Nancy Pelosi and senior fellow at The Century Foundation, to talk about Democratic strategy at this moment.

This segment aired on December 16, 2019.

