Here & Now
'My Dad Wrote A Porno': The Hilarious Horror Of Finding Your Father's Amateur Erotic Novel10:59Play
The British comedy podcast "My Dad Wrote A Porno" (@dadwroteaporno) has been downloaded more than 200 million times.
Jamie Morton (@uncleegor) joins us to talk about "Belinda Blinked," the amateur erotic novel that his dad wrote. We're also joined by his co-hosts and friends, James Cooper (@coopdloop) and Alice Levine (@alicelevine).
This segment aired on December 16, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news