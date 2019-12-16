'My Dad Wrote A Porno': The Hilarious Horror Of Finding Your Father's Amateur Erotic Novel10:59
December 16, 2019
The co-hosts of British comedy podcast "My Dad Wrote A Porno." (Courtesy of Helen Gleave)
The British comedy podcast "My Dad Wrote A Porno" (@dadwroteaporno) has been downloaded more than 200 million times.

Jamie Morton (@uncleegor) joins us to talk about "Belinda Blinked," the amateur erotic novel that his dad wrote. We're also joined by his co-hosts and friends, James Cooper (@coopdloop) and Alice Levine (@alicelevine).

This segment aired on December 16, 2019.

