Here & Now
Will Resting Star Players Help NBA Teams Win Big?03:44Play
Some NBA teams are using a controversial strategy called load management to keep their star players healthy.
The idea is to occasionally bench the players during the season so they can rest before important playoff games. But some fans feel cheated when they don't see their favorite players on the court.
Aaron Moselle (@awmoselle) of WHYY reports.
This segment aired on December 16, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news