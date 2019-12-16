A new poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll found that three weeks of public hearings didn't significantly shift public support of impeaching the president. Americans appear to have already made up their minds.

The findings come as House Democrats move toward an impeachment vote, and Senate Republicans say they're closely coordinating with the White House legal team ahead of a trial in the Senate.

NPR senior political editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins host Jeremy Hobson to discuss.