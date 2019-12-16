As U.S. And China Move Forward On Trade Deal, Experts Wonder: Was Anything Gained?05:24
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 16, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Now that the U.S. and China have reached a phase-one trade deal, experts are taking a closer look at the details, including claims that the Chinese are going to buy $50 billion dollars worth of U.S. farm products.

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), a business analyst for CBS News and the host of Jill On Money, about the new phase-one trade deal between the U.S. and China, and explore who lost and who won.

This segment aired on December 16, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news