More House Democrats in swing districts announced that they would vote to impeach President Trump, virtually assuring that he would become the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The House Judiciary Committee meets Tuesday to draft rules surrounding the vote.

While Congress acts, the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani — another figure central to the controversy — admitted on Fox News that he pushed for the ousting of former Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing) discusses the latest as the impeachment saga unfolds.