Here & Now
After 100 Years, Wyoming Tribe Recoups Buffalo Herd — But Not Everyone Is Happy About It03:48Play
The Northern Arapaho tribe has long been Buffalo people, but for over a century, the tribe was without a herd.
A new restoration project has brought buffalo back to the Wyoming tribe, leaving some Arapaho ranchers concerned about them.
Savannah Maher (@savannah_maher) of Wyoming Public Media reports.
This segment aired on December 17, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news