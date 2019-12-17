After 100 Years, Wyoming Tribe Recoups Buffalo Herd — But Not Everyone Is Happy About It03:48
December 17, 2019
  • Savannah Maher, Wyoming Public Media
The Northern Arapaho tribe has long been Buffalo people, but for over a century, the tribe was without a herd.

A new restoration project has brought buffalo back to the Wyoming tribe, leaving some Arapaho ranchers concerned about them.

Savannah Maher (@savannah_maher) of Wyoming Public Media reports.

This segment aired on December 17, 2019.

