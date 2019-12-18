The Country Legacy Of Bakersfield, California — Or Nashville West11:06
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
December 18, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

For the full story, click here.

Bakersfield, California, is known as Nashville West.

The city has a rich country music history, and a massive new box set documents that legacy. It's called "The Bakersfield Sound: County Music Capital Of The West 1940-1975."

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Scott B. Bomar, who wrote the book that comes with the new box set "The Bakersfield Sound."

This segment aired on December 18, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news