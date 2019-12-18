For the full story, click here.

Bakersfield, California, is known as Nashville West.

The city has a rich country music history, and a massive new box set documents that legacy. It's called "The Bakersfield Sound: County Music Capital Of The West 1940-1975."

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Scott B. Bomar, who wrote the book that comes with the new box set "The Bakersfield Sound."