The nonprofit that manages internet domain names ending in ".org" has hit pause on a controversial decision to sell itself to the private equity fund Ethos Capital for about $1 billion.

Internet activists were furious when the Internet Society announced the deal last month. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, the group that oversees all domain names, has requested "additional information" before the sale can go forward.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Amy Sample Ward, chief executive of The Nonprofit Technology Enterprise Network.